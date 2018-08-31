× Thomasville middle and high schools closed due to power outage

THOMASVILLE, N.C. — Both Thomasville Middle School and Thomasville High School were closed Friday due to a power outage, according to a City of Thomasville announcement.

The schools were initially put on a two-hour delay which was later upgraded to a full closure for the day.

Friday became an optional teacher work day for both schools.

Thomasville Primary School and Liberty Drive Elementary School will operate as usual.

The outage stems from a crash that took place on Unity Street early Friday morning in front of the school.

Police, fire crews and Duke Energy are all on the scene working to restore power to the schools.