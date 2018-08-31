× Thomasville middle and high schools on delay due to power outage

THOMASVILLE, N.C. — Both Thomasville Middle School and Thomasville High School are on a two-hour delay due to a power outage, according to Thomasville City Schools.

The schools may close if they cannot restore power.

The City of Thomasville announced that a traffic accident caused the outage.

The accident took place on Unity Street early Friday morning in front of the school.

Police, fire crews and Duke Energy are all on the scene working to restore power to the schools.