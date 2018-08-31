× Teen charged in phone threat at a North Carolina high school

ROLESVILLE, N.C. — Rolesville police have arrested the teenager they believe was responsible for a threat made to Rolesville High School Thursday afternoon, according to WTVD.

Officers have charged 16-year-old Kelton Kombo with making a false report concerning mass violence on educational property.

Officials said he called in a threat, putting the school on a code red alert, and ultimately leading to the canceling of after-school activities and a delay in the student bus schedule.

Sources told WTVD that a call came in about shots fired.

School officials said it appeared to be a hoax call that came from outside the school, WTVD reports.