Several arrested, 1 more wanted after nearly 2 pounds of meth seized in Alamance County drug bust

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. – Several people were arrested after nearly two pounds of methamphetamine was seized during a drug bust in Alamance County, according to deputies.

Joshua Micheal Boggs, 29, of Burlington, Ricardo Becerra Hernandez, 27, of Burlington, and Yesenia Margarita Aguilar, 26 of Graham, face charges involving meth.

Another suspect, Alejandro Aguilar Depaz, 28, of Graham, is wanted on a charge of possession of meth with the intent to manufacture, sell or deliver.

Two other suspects were charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

Alamance County deputies executed search warrants to two locations: A home at 1819 Belmont Street in Burlington and 2833 NC Hwy 87 S, Lot 61 in Graham.

The suspects were arrested and charged on Wednesday and Thursday after 880 grams of meth (nearly two pounds) was found. The Alamance County Sheriff’s Office launched the investigation in August.

Authorities also found 10 grams of marijuana, three firearms, a vehicle and multiple pieces of drug paraphernalia, according to deputies.