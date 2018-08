Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ASHEBORO, N.C. -- Every day zookeepers at the North Carolina Zoo work on training the animals.

In the past several years, the Zoo's made it a top priority to train animals to assist in their healthcare.

Trainers in the rocky coast have taught the sea lions and seals dozens of behaviors.

Now, when it's time for a vet check or an exam, the animals don't need anesthesia.

Instead, they are trained to take part in the procedures.

Shannon Smith shows us in today's Zoo Filez.