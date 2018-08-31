Prostate Cancer: Survivorship – Life After Prostate Cancer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Prostate cancer is the most common form of cancer found in men. Early detection of prostate cancer through the use of screening tools like the prostate-specific antigen (PSA) test has significantly decreased the amount of cancer-related deaths. Through early screening and appropriate treatment, more than 2.9 million American men can now claim to be prostate cancer survivors.

A cancer diagnosis can be a frightening time for anyone, which is why having people around you who support and encourage you can be so essential. For men that have been diagnosed with prostate cancer, whether they have had treatment or not, Cone Health offers a prostate cancer support group. No matter where a man is in his journey, he can come and find other men who have been where they are and who can share in what they are feeling. This group seeks to provide a time for members to meet and talk about their experience with their diagnosis and treatment, and lend emotional support in choosing a treatment method, the physical impact of their treatment choice and the possible impact on their personal relationships.

Spouses can also join the group to meet with other caregivers who can relate to what they’re going through and find encouragement. Groups may also involve a speaker to discuss things like nutrition and treatment options. This group meets on the third Monday of each month from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Dinner is provided to all members. To learn more, visit conehealth.com/classes.

As part of its dedication to raising cancer awareness throughout the community, and in honor of Prostate Cancer Awareness Month, Cone Health Cancer Center will be offering free prostate cancer screenings. Screenings will be offered from September through October in Greensboro, Reidsville, High Point, Kernersville, Mebane, Madison, Stoney Creek, Brown Summit and Alamance County. To find out when the next screening nearby is, call 336-832-8000 or visit conehealth.com/classes.

To qualify, men must be between the ages of 45 to 69 and have not had a prostate exam in the last 12 months. Each screening participant will receive a PSA blood test, and results will be given by letter or a phone call within four to six weeks. Registration is required.

Spokesperson Background:

Robin Bass, BSN, RN, CRNI, is the nurse navigator for the prostate cancer multidisciplinary clinic at the Cone Health Cancer Center. She received her associate degree in nursing from Rockingham Community College and her Bachelor of Science in nursing from North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University. She has been with Cone Health for more than 38 years.