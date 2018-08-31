× President Trump to sign executive order in Charlotte on Friday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte will take center stage Friday afternoon for a landmark announcement about retirement, according to WSOC.

President Donald Trump will fly to the Queen City where he is set to sign an executive order, “Strengthening Retirement Security in America,” to make it easier for small businesses to group together to provide their workers with retirement plans.

A White House spokesperson said that means promoting programs for retirement security and expanding access to retirement savings plans for workers.

Air Force One will land around 2:15 p.m. at Charlotte Douglas International Airport and Trump will spend time at Carmel Country Club in south Charlotte.

The president will sign the executive order at the Harris Campus of Central Piedmont Community College near the airport.

