President Trump signs executive order on retirement in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – President Donald Trump visited Charlotte on Friday and signed an executive order to make it easier for small businesses to group together to provide their workers with retirement plans.

The president flew into the Queen City Friday afternoon to sign the "Strengthening Retirement Security in America” order at the Harris Campus of Central Piedmont Community College near the Charlotte Douglas International Airport.

A White House spokesperson said that means promoting programs for retirement security and expanding access to retirement savings plans for workers.

"Today’s action by President Trump is designed to make it easier for Americans to channel some of that rich economic opportunity not just in to today, but in to savings for their future..." read a tweet by the official White House Twitter page.

Dozens of guests were there for the president's arrival at the Air National Guard Friday afternoon.

The public signing of the order followed a private fundraiser for Mark Harris (R-N.C., 9th District) and U.S. Rep. Ted Budd (R-N.C., 13th District).