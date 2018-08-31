New details emerge after Reidsville police officer shoots family dog

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

REIDSVILLE, N.C. -- A statement released by the Reidsville Police Department paints a picture of what the department believes led to an officer shooting a family dog.

The shooting stirred controversy in the community with the Paschal family calling for justice and a thorough investigation after the death of their pet Auger.

A third-party investigation by US Investigative Security Services concluded that Wade's use of deadly force was "justified" and "in compliance with applicable departmental policy" as a form of self-defense.

The report states Police Chief Robert Hassell and Reidsville officers visited the Police Impound Lot on Aug. 7 to take inventory and also observed the work of Quality Fencing of Reidsville, a company owned by Greensboro firefighter Kevin Paschal.

Officer Glen Wade came by the lot to speak with the chief about an unrelated matter.

Hassell and Wade walked near a truck in the impound lot and heard "aggressive barking coming from the direction underneath the truck."

"They both began to back away from the truck and within seconds, the canine sprinted full speed in an aggressive manner towards Officer Wade," the report reads.

The report says Wade tried to avoid the dog by side-stepping, but the dog continue and continued after him.

Wade then pulled his gun and fired five times. Two of the shots struck the dog.

"Since the incident occurred in less than seven (7) seconds from Officer Wade knowing the dog was present until the threat was neutralized, other options such as OC pepper spray or Taser were not reasonable options," the report reads.

The department did not initially place Wade on administrative leave.

He was later placed on administrative leave for his protection after the officer started to receive threats on social media.

Now that the investigation is completed, Reidsville police announced Wade will return to his duties.

Reidsville Police Chief says the officer who shot, killed dog will be back out patrolling. He was placed on administrative duties shortly after the shooting for his own protection because people in the community were threatening him. @myfox8 pic.twitter.com/l8wHutPGF7 — Aleksandra Bush (@AleksBushNews) August 30, 2018

In a previous statement, the department said it sends its condolences to the family. It also said it takes situations where an officer discharges his or her weapon very seriously.

Jay Donecker, mayor Reidsville, released the following statement to the media on Aug. 17:

As mayor, veterinarian and a dog owner I am saddened by the loss of Mr. Pascal’s dog, Auger. Our city administration is moving as quickly as possible to have an outside agency complete its investigation of this incident. I would urge the general public not to rush to judgment without knowing all of the facts, and to be patient while the investigation is being conducted.

Paschal and his family had called for justice for the dog, a thorough investigation and answers as to why and how this could have happened.

“Auger has never been aggressive, never,” Paschal said. “Auger's greatest aggression is if you have a ball he wants you to throw it.”