More charges in sex offense case involving Thomasville man; police believe there was a second victim

THOMASVILLE, N.C. – A Thomasville man accused of statutory rape involving an 8-year-old faces more charges now that police believe there was a second victim.

Clifford James Colwell Sr., 66, was arrested last week and charged with two counts of disseminating harmful material to a minor.

Then on Tuesday, Coldwell was charged with seven counts of indecent liberties with a minor, six counts of statutory sex offense with a child and four counts of statutory rape of a child.

The charges on Tuesday are connected to offenses that allegedly began in 2012 when the victim was 8 years old.

Then on Friday, additional charges were filed against the suspect, this time involving a second victim, an 11-year-old.

He was charged on Friday with six counts of indecent liberties with a child, seven counts of crime against nature, three counts of disseminating obscenity to a minor and one count each of first-degree sex offense of a child and statutory rape.

Colwell is currently jailed in Davidson County under a total bond of $7.2 million.

Officers said they are still investigating and more charges are expected.