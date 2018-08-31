More arrested as Silent Sam protests continue at UNC-Chapel Hill

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. -- Another round of protests ended with more arrests at the former site of the "Silent Sam" Confederate statue at University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, according to town.

Dueling demonstrations took place at McCorkle Place Thursday, just 10 days the Confederate statue was pulled down by protesters on Aug. 20.

Campus police filed warrants for three people after the statue was toppled.

Anti-Confederate and Pro-Confederate protesters clashed at a demonstration on the same site on Aug. 25, after which seven people were arrested.

Now, three more arrests were made, according to a statement issued by the town. It was not clear whether those arrested opposed or supported the toppling of the statue. No one was reported injured.

Two people were arrested for affray. A third was arrested for resisting an officer.

Campus police used pepper foggers twice in an effort to maintain order, according to UNC-Chapel Hill.

By the Town of Chapel Hill's estimation, about 300 people came out for the protests which began at about 7:30 p.m. and ended around 10 p.m.

Two Facebook events indicated Silent Sam supporters planned to hold a service to remember the statue which UNC-Chapel Hill students planned to counter-protest.

A "Silent Sam Twilight Service" was organized by ACTBAC NC, which stands for Alamance County Taking Back Alamance County North Carolina. The group is classified as a hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center.

"On this night we will respectfully, calmly and honorably show remembrance to Silent Sam," the event's description reads.

"UNC Students of the Silent Sam Sit-In" planned a counter-protest described as a "Silence Sam Dance Party and Speakout."

It's description reads, "Come dance, speak out, shut them down, and show them that hate is not welcome on our campus."

Chapel Hill police worked with UNC-Chapel Hill police to coordinate response to the event. About 40 to 45 officers from the Greensboro Police Department provided assistance.

The university encouraged the community to stay away from McCorkle Place in a statement Wednesday.

"The event has the potential to be dangerous," the town wrote in a news release. "We also encourage people to stay away from the area near the intersection of East Franklin and Henderson streets for their safety."

