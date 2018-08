Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- The John Coltrane International Jazz and Blues Festival is on its way to High Point.

As a sneak preview, vocalist Michelle Coltrane and guitarist Shea Welsh give a powerful performance live at FOX8.

The festival is named after Michelle Coltrane's stepfather.

The John Coltrane International Jazz and Blues Festival takes place Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 2 and 3, in Oak Hollow Festival Park in High Point.