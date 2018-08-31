× Kernersville man who had more than 1,000 child porn images gets 6½ years in prison

GREENSBORO, N.C. – A Kernersville man who pleaded guilty to having more than 1,000 images of child pornography was sentenced to six and a half years in prison.

William Michael Foures, 45, pleaded guilty on March 8, 2018, to one count of receipt of child pornography.

Foures was sentenced by United States District Judge N. Carlton Tilley, Jr. to six and a half years of imprisonment followed by 25 years of supervised release.

In May 2017, Kernersville Police Department received a tip that Foures had child pornography on his laptop computer. Police questioned him and, with his permission, reviewed his web browser history.

Police then obtained a search warrant for his home. The search revealed that Foures had well over 1,000 images and numerous video files of child pornography. The files were stored on two laptops and 70 CDs.

In addition, Foures had used his printer to print over 100 of the child pornography images. When questioned, Foures admitted to having the child porn for his sexual gratification, according to police.

This case was investigated by the Kernersville Police Department, a member of the North Carolina Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation conducted computer forensic analysis on the electronics seized and Homeland Security Investigations adopted the case for federal prosecution.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Eric L. Iverson and was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative by the Department of Justice to combat online child sexual exploitation and abuse.