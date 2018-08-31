× Juvenile shot, injured in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A juvenile was shot and injured in Winston-Salem Friday night, according to a news release from Winston-Salem police.

The shooting was reported at 8:42 p.m. in the 900 block of Rich Avenue.

When officers got to the scene, they learned a juvenile was shot and taken to a local hospital.

The injuries appear to be non-life-threatening, police said.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.