× High Point set for 8th-annual Coltrane Jazz Festival on Labor Day weekend

HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point is holding their eighth-annual John Coltrane International Jazz and Blues Festival this Labor Day weekend.

The two day event honors the life and legacy of John Coltrane, a saxophonist and composer.

Community organizers said it’s important to commemorate one of their very own.

“We’ve got Gregory Porter. We’ve got so many great musicians that’ll be performing on stage,” said Bruce Davis, organizer of the event.

Setup started on Thursday morning and crews worked nonstop to transform Oak Hollow Park into a ragtime oasis.

“When the breeze comes off the water, the sun really starts to set, and the music is sounding good; there’s no other festival that I know of in this entire area that can compete,” Davis said.

The event brought in 6,000 people last year and they expect the crowd to double this holiday weekend.

“If we double, we’re looking at over a million dollar economic impact I think very easily,” Davis said.

Their goal is for the festival to grow every single year.

For tickets and more information, click here.