Group wants to restart efforts to clean up High Rock Lake

Life on the water for Barry Childers means boating, fishing and time on High Rock Lake. And now everything he loves so much about the lake is in danger.

More than 300 miles of shores are filled with debris on the lake and that’s why residents like Shane Graham want to resurrect an old project and bring a version of the big sweep back to life.

Back in the 90s, dozens of volunteers on pontoon boats lined the lake shore, spending hours bagging tons of trash. The idea was to restore the lake's natural habitat.

The project went on for years but suddenly stopped and no one really knows why.

A group is restarting the efforts for a community clean-up, this time called High Rock Lake Clean Sweep.