'ER' actress Vanessa Marquez killed by police

“ER” actress Vanessa Marquez was shot by police and died, according to TMZ.

Thursday afternoon, South Pasadena police made a welfare check at Marquez’s home after her landlord reported that he was concerned about her.

Police saw her with what they believed was a semi-automatic handgun. They later realized she was holding a BB gun.

She was 49.