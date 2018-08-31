Davie County Sheriff’s Office pulled out all the stops in their #LipSyncChallenge

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVIE COUNTY, N.C. -- The Davie County Sheriff's Office #LipSyncChallenge has it all.

The video features not only deputies, but also a K-9, the fire department, local cheerleaders and folks from the community.

The sheriff's office pulled off some spot-on lip syncing to the tune of the Black Eyed Peas' "I Gotta Feeling."

The sheriff's office closed by passing on the challenge to the Mocksville Police Department.

Watch all the way through for some bloopers you won't want to miss!