Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. -- Firefighters from multiple Davidson County departments are on the scene of what is called a major fire at North Davidson Garbage Service and Recycling at 4157 Old 52.

A photo by FOX8’s Allison Smith shows thick smoke in the air about a half mile from the scene.

A fire hose could be seen running all the way down Winston Road to feed water to fight the fire.

FOX8 is working to gather more information as it becomes available.

Fire hose running all the way down Winston Rd. to feed water to fight this fire. @myfox8 pic.twitter.com/zLgkmcm3eY — Allison Smith (@AllisonSmithTV) September 1, 2018