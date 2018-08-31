Arrest made nearly 2 years after murder of 2 NC A&T students

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police announced an arrest in the 2016 murder of two North Carolina A&T State University students.

Lawrence Jacques Baird, 27, of Greensboro, was arrested at his home Tuesday, according to the arrest warrant. He is also charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, discharging a firearm into an occupied property and probation violation, according to the Guilford County Sheriff's Office.

He is being held without bond.

Baird faces two counts of first degree murder for the death of 21-year-old Ahmad Campbell and 19-year old Alisia Dieudonne.

Dieudonne, a sophomore from Illinois, was studying computer science at NC A&T, police reported.

Campbell, a junior North Carolina-native, was studying agriculture and environmental science systems.

It’s been nearly two years since 21-year-old Ahmad Campbell and 19-year old Alisia Dieudonne were shot and killed at an off-campus party on Circle Drive on October 2, 2016.

On the day of the shooting at about 2 a.m., police responded to a disturbance at a party being held at 911 Circle Drive.

Upon arrival, officers located NC A&T students Alisia Dieudonne and Ahmad Campbell suffering from gunshot wounds. They were taken to the hospital where they were pronounced deceased.

Police said the two students were "innocent bystanders" to a fight that broke out at the party.