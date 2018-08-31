3 people arrested during UNC protest over Silent Sam identified

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. – Three people were arrested after another large protest Thursday over the Silent Sam Confederate statue at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

Cammy Lee Morgan, 25, Mary Frances Rosen, 23, and Shannon Maclaughlin, 24, all face charges of resisting, delaying or obstructing an officer.

None of the suspects attend or are affiliated with the university, according to a press release from the school.

WTVD reports Morgan, of Vilas, North Carolina, "actively pulled away" from an officer and called on her friends to "group hug" her so that officers could not arrest her, according to warrants. MacLaughlin, also of Vilas, and Rosen, of Charlotte, both tried to block officers from arresting Morgan.

Dueling demonstrations protested from about 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. at McCorkle Place Thursday, just 10 days the Confederate statue was pulled down by protesters.

About 300 people attended. Campus police used pepper foggers twice in an effort to maintain order, according to the university.

Two Facebook events indicated Silent Sam supporters planned to hold a service to remember the statue which UNC-Chapel Hill students planned to counter-protest.

A "Silent Sam Twilight Service" was organized by ACTBAC NC, which stands for Alamance County Taking Back Alamance County North Carolina.

"UNC Students of the Silent Sam Sit-In" planned a counter-protest described as a "Silence Sam Dance Party and Speakout."

Chapel Hill police worked with UNC-Chapel Hill police to coordinate response to the event. About 40 to 45 officers from the Greensboro Police Department provided assistance.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Several people were arrested during protests over the Confederate statue at a rally over the weekend.

Campus police filed warrants for three people after the statue was toppled on Aug. 20 after being in place for more than 100 years.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video