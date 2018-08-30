× Woman found walking on I-77 in Mooresville with abducted infant

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Police are investigating after they said a baby that was reportedly abducted in Charlotte ended up being carried onto Interstate 77 in Mooresville earlier this week, WSOC reports.

On Monday around 1 p.m., Iredell County deputies were called to I-77 near exit 36 in Mooresville after receiving reports that a woman was walking in and out of traffic, carrying an infant.

When deputies arrived, the woman, Winifred Mirameau, was standing on the side of the interstate holding the child.

As deputies investigated the situation, they discovered that the child was reportedly abducted from the Charlotte area.

