Suspect in June stabbing in Burlington taken into custody

BURLINGTON, N.C. — The suspect in a June stabbing has been taken into custody, according to a news release from Burlington police.

Hakeem Aljuwon Willis, 24, of Burlington, is charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, violating a court order, assault on a female and intimidating a witness.

On June 26, Burlington police responded to a report of a stabbing in the 600 block of Center Avenue. A male victim was driven to Alamance Regional Medical Center with multiple stab wounds where he was treated and released for his. Willis was taken into custody on Thursday and is being held with no bond allowed.