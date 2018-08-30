Video shows moments before Reidsville police officer shot family dog; officer to return to patrol

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

REIDSVILLE, N.C. -- The Reidsville police officer who shot and killed a family's dog will return to patrol, the department announced at a Thursday press conference. The video above shows the moments just before he shot the dog.

In early August, Greensboro firefighter and owner of a fencing company Kevin Paschal met with the police chief and officers at an impound lot to talk about expanding the space they use for things like evidence.

Paschal said Officer Glenn Wade pulled in and then pulled out his weapon after the 17-month-old dog, named Auger, started barking. That's when Wade shot and killed the animal.

At the press conference, Reidsville police said the officer was placed on administrative duty for his own protection as members of the community were threatening him.

US Investigative Security Services announced that the shooting was in compliance with Reidsville Police Department policies and Paschal reasonably believed he was in danger.

Reidsville Police Chief says the officer who shot, killed dog will be back out patrolling. He was placed on administrative duties shortly after the shooting for his own protection because people in the community were threatening him. @myfox8 pic.twitter.com/l8wHutPGF7 — Aleksandra Bush (@AleksBushNews) August 30, 2018

In a statement, the department said it sends its condolences to the family. It also said it takes situations where an officer discharges his or her weapon very seriously.

Jay Donecker, mayor Reidsville, released the following statement to the media on Aug. 17:

As mayor, veterinarian and a dog owner I am saddened by the loss of Mr. Pascal’s dog, Auger. Our city administration is moving as quickly as possible to have an outside agency complete its investigation of this incident. I would urge the general public not to rush to judgment without knowing all of the facts, and to be patient while the investigation is being conducted.

Paschal and his family want justice for the dog, a thorough investigation and answers as to why and how this could have happened.

“Auger has never been aggressive, never,” Paschal said. “Auger's greatest aggression is if you have a ball he wants you to throw it.”