Pastor, principal charged with sex offenses against a minor in Rockingham County

RUFFIN, N.C. — A pastor and academy principal in Rockingham County was arrested Wednesday on charges of sex offenses against a minor.

Kevin “Scott” Heffner, 48, of Pelham, was arrested on 12 counts of disseminating obscene materials to a minor and two counts of statutory sex offense.

The Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office arrested Heffner at about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday night.

Heffner serves as pastor of Victory Baptist Church and principal of Victory Baptist Academy.

The church and academy are located at 2073 Oregon Hill Road, Ruffin.

Heffner was placed in the Rockingham County Detention Center under a $1,000,000 secured bond.

The sheriff’s office continues to investigate.