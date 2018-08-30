× Man arrested on drug charges after High Point hotel room search

HIGH POINT, N.C. — When a man’s High Point hotel room was searched, police found heroin, MDMA and a gun, police report.

At about 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, police encountered Deandre M. Davis, 24, in the parking lot of American Inn Suites in High Point.

Following their encounter, police searched Davis’ rented room.

Police found 32 grams of heroin, 42 dosage units of MDMA, a .380 handgun, ammunition and cash.

Davis faces charges of trafficking heroin, trafficking MDMA, felony maintaining dwelling for the sale of a controlled substance, possession of firearm by a felon, possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of possession with the intent to sell and deliver schedule I.

He was placed in Guilford County Jail under a $150,000 secured bond.