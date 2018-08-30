Local runners changing routine after killing of Mollie Tibbetts

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- The killing of Mollie Tibbetts has women in Greensboro changing their running routines.

The Iowa college student was killed while on an evening jog and her story has many on edge.

“I know some of my friends have pepper spray. You know, they try to be prepared if something were to happen,” Marsha Jordan said. She runs with children several times a week.

A lot of people who use the parks and trails say the key is to find places that are open and heavily populated. Places like Country Park are ideal, especially for women who go out with their kids.

“If someone came up and didn’t have the best intentions, I wouldn’t want to have my kids with me and be defenseless,” said Megan Feeney, another avid runner.

Greensboro police said more people should think this way.

“It can happen anywhere: the store, at the library, in your neighborhood,” Officer Greg Kiser said.

Kiser advises avid runners to go out in groups, stay in visible areas and be aware of what’s around you.

“If you see something that is suspicious, don’t hesitate to call 911,” Kiser said.

He added that acknowledging a person, who may seem suspicious could help.

“Before somebody gets into that danger zone, just a simple, friendly ‘Hey how are you doing.’ It lets them know, ‘Hey I’ve seen you,’” he said.

Being prepared will still allow runners to put their health first, while staying out of harm’s way.