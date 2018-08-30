× Live blog: Protesters gather at UNC over Silent Sam removal

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. – A protest over Silent Sam at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill is underway on Thursday night.

The event comes 10 days after protesters pulled down the Confederate statue from the school’s McCorkle Place. Silent Sam had been up for more than 100 years.

Two Facebook events indicate that Silent Sam supporters plan to hold a service to remember the statue and UNC-Chapel Hill students plan to counter-protest.

A “Silent Sam Twilight Service,” organized by ACTBAC NC, is scheduled for 8 p.m. The description reads, “On this night we will respectfully, calmly and honorably show remembrance to Silent Sam.”

The group’s name is an acronym for Alamance County Taking Back Alamance County North Carolina.

“UNC Students of the Silent Sam Sit-In” are also organizing a counter-protest described as a “Silence Sam Dance Party and Speakout” for 7:30 p.m. The description reads, “Come dance, speak out, shut them down, and show them that hate is not welcome on our campus.”

UNC-Chapel Hill encourages the community to stay away from McCorkle Place where the statue was pulled down.

Seven people were arrested at a rally over the statue’s removal over the weekend.