KFC wants to pay someone $11,000 to name their baby after the restaurant’s founder

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – KFC is offering $11,000 to anyone who has a baby born on Sept.9 and names him Harland.

The restaurant said it wants to honor the chain’s founder, Colonel Harland David Sanders, who was born on September 9, 1890.

The contest is open from Sept. 9 to Oct. 9 and the prize money will be awarded in the form of a check to go toward the baby’s college education.

“Even though vintage names are making a comeback, our iconic founder’s name was dwindling in popularity, and we couldn’t just stand idly by and let that happen,” said Andrea Zahumensky, KFC U.S. chief marketing officer, in a press release. “We hope that this birthday celebration honors the Colonel and encourages the next generation of people aspiring to live the American dream.”

Harland” is ranked No. 3,257 on the list of most common baby names for 2017, according to the restaurant.

People can enter the contest here.