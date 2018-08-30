In Thursday's Money Matters, Joya Dass discusses KFC's offer of $11,000 for you to name your baby Harland after the Colonel, American Airlines flight attendants plan to picket the headquarters and Amazon narrows in on becoming the nation's second trillion-dollar company.
KFC offers big bucks to name your kid after the Colonel, flight attendants plan to picket and more
-
FDA may decide what is and is not milk, UPS tests plans to deliver into, not just to, houses and more
-
Teenager uses sign language to communicate with blind and deaf man during flight
-
More companies introduce paternity leave, Facebook tests augmented reality ads and more
-
1 in 20 Americans use e-cigarettes, Disney develops Netflix competitor and more
-
Resumes going out of fashion, McDonald’s embarks on nationwide renovation project and more
-
-
Gmail rolls out self-destructing emails, Generation Z to outnumber Millennials and more
-
iPhone considered a status symbol, Americans tired of passwords and more
-
Americans glued to media most waking hours, up to half of college students face food insecurity and more
-
Pizza Hut rolls out beer delivery, your gym membership may become a tax break and more
-
Marijuana breathalyzer in development, milk company struggles with changing tastes and more
-
-
36% of colleges are hiding the cost to students
-
War against balloons, sugar prices hit decade low and more
-
IBM develops coffee-delivering drones, China tariffs go into effect Thursday and more