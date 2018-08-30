How to get the most out of your plants by dividing them

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Plant propagation is an easy way to fill your home or garden with color by taking one plant and dividing it into new plants.

Hanna Smith at the North Carolina Cooperative Extension in Guilford County says we’re approaching an ideal time to divide perennials.

“We usually recommend dividing your perennials September/October if you’re doing your fall division,” Smith said.

If your plants look overcrowded, that could be a sign that it’s time to divide them.

"Sometimes you’ll see that they don’t bloom or they may have foliage on the outer edge of where they are and they’ll die out in the middle and that means they’re overcrowded.”

Smith says as a general rule of thumb, you’ll want to divide most of your perennials every three to five years.

Once you divide your plants, you can either dig a hole to make the additional plants part of your landscape or you can keep them in pots.