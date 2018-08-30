× Grandmother beaten to death, grandson assaulted during NC home break-in

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — A Kannapolis family is heartbroken after their grandmother was killed when she walked in on a robbery in her home, according to WSOC.

Authorities said the woman, Wanda Kennedy, was killed and her grandson was severely beaten during the home break-in Wednesday afternoon.

Family members said the 67-year-old walked in on a robbery and found her grandson had been assaulted.

The grandson is expected to recover but Kennedy was beaten to death, family members told WSOC.

The suspect was taken into custody. Their name has not been released.