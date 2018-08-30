× NC School of the Arts student in critical condition after head-on crash in Lexington

LEXINGTON, N.C. — A North Carolina School of the Arts student was airlifted in critical condition after a head-on crash in Lexington, according to police.

At about 1:07 a.m., police responded to a collision at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Adams Street.

Officials continue to investigate, but believe the student, driving a 2015 Hyundai, was hit head-on by another driver in a 2009 Lexus who was speeding and veered into oncoming traffic.

The area is marked as a 35 mph zone. Police estimate the speed of impact at between 55 and 60 mph.

Police report the “college age” student was the only person injured.

Officials said there is no indication of impairment or distraction involved in this collision.

Police have not commented if the people involved were wearing seat belts.

The student’s family lives in Florida, but the student has a Winston-Salem address.