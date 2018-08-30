× Chapel Hill braces for possible protest Thursday 10 days after Silent Sam toppled

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Police are bracing for another protest near where protesters brought down the “Silent Sam” Confederate statue just 10 days earlier at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, according to the town.

The statue was pulled down by protesters on Aug. 20, after which campus police filed warrants for three people.

Anti-Confederate and Pro-Confederate protesters clashed at a demonstration on the same site on Aug. 25, after which seven people were arrested.

Now, the town says another demonstration will possibly take place on Thursday but has not indicated the viewpoints of the people expected.

Two Facebook events indicate Silent Sam supporters plan to hold a service to remember the statue which UNC-Chapel Hill students plan to counter-protest.

A “Silent Sam Twilight Service,” organized by ACTBAC NC, is scheduled for 8 p.m. It’s description reads, “On this night we will respectfully, calmly and honorably show remembrance to Silent Sam.” ACTBAC NC is classified as a hate group by Southern Poverty Law Center

The group’s name is an acronym for Alamance County Taking Back Alamance County North Carolina.

“UNC Students of the Silent Sam Sit-In” are also organizing a counter-protest described as a “Silence Sam Dance Party and Speakout” for 7:30 p.m. It’s description reads, “Come dance, speak out, shut them down, and show them that hate is not welcome on our campus.”

UNC-Chapel Hill encourages the community to stay away from McCorkle Place where the statue was pulled down.

“The event has the potential to be dangerous,” the town wrote in a news release. “We also encourage people to stay away from the area near the intersection of East Franklin and Henderson streets for their safety.”

Chapel Hill plans to restrict traffic through the area to avoid interaction between people and moving vehicles. Those restrictions go into place at 5 p.m. Thursday.

The town is unable to predict how large the crowd will be or how civil this demonstration will be.

Chapel Hill police are working with UNC-Chapel Hill police to coordinate response to this event.

Chapel Hill Police are coordinating with UNC Police for the possibility of a demonstration the evening of Thursday, Aug. 30, in downtown Chapel Hill. https://t.co/dNekSPrA7a @ChapelHillPD @UNC #ChapelHill pic.twitter.com/7vb6c9UFln — Town of Chapel Hill (@chapelhillgov) August 29, 2018