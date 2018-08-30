Carowinds to open ‘double-launch’ rollercoaster called Copperhead Strike in 2019

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C -- Carowinds amusement park announced on Thursday it will be opening its first "double-launch" rollercoaster that is more than a half-mile long and goes upside-down five times -- more times than any other coaster in North America.

Take a virtual test ride in the video player above.

They are calling the 2019 addition their "biggest announcement in park history."

“Double launch” means not only does the ride take off at 0 to 42 miles per hour in 2.5 seconds, but midway through a second thrust of acceleration launches you into the next half of the experience.

Carowinds opened in 1973.

