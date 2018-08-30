× 3 dead in crashes involving 9 vehicles on I-40 in Johnston County

JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC — A third person has died after two crashes that closed both sides of Interstate 40 in Johnston County on Wednesday afternoon, according to WTVD.

Earlier, the Highway Patrol confirmed two people died at the scene. Six people were initially reported injured in the crashes.

Sgt. Mike Baker told ABC11 that troopers were investigating one crash on I-40 near NC 210 when a second crash happened.

A total of nine vehicles were involved between the two crashes — including a tractor-trailer and a flatbed utility truck hauling lumber.

A viewer sent me this video of the I-40 crash in JoCo today. Says it’s the worst he’s ever seen. Turns out he’s a retired LEO. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/23mf8fELOm — Ed Crump (@EdCrumpABC11) August 30, 2018

Two dead and six taken to hospital in the I-40 crash in JoCo. Three of those transported are critical. Ten vehicles involved. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/iZJR1afqSd — Ed Crump (@EdCrumpABC11) August 29, 2018