Two workers dead after scaffolding gives way near Disney World

Fatal construction accident: 14900 blk Chelonia Pkwy./Hotel under construction/several workers on scaffold/support structure, working between 6 & 7th floors when, for reasons unknown, scaffold gave way. 2 workers fell to the ground and died on scene (more) #BREAKING pic.twitter.com/g0OLvH3dfW — OCFire Rescue (@OCFireRescue) August 29, 2018

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Two people died after falling from scaffolding on a construction site near Disney World early Wednesday morning, according to Orange County Fire Rescue.

A third person managed to hang on, and when the scaffolding gave way, they were able to climb to safety.

The third person sustained minor injuries, but declined transport to the hospital.

The workers were working between the 6th and 7th floors of a hotel currently under construction when the scaffolding collapsed at about 4:15 a.m.

Orange County Fire Rescue do not know what caused the scaffolding to give way.

The Occupational Safety and health Administration will investigate, according to OCFR.

The accident took place on the 14900 block of Chelonia Parkway, near but not on Disney World property.

Fatal construction accident (more): A third worker hung on and managed to climb to safety when scaffold/support gave way, suffering minor inj's but refused transport. @OrangeCoSheriff @OSHA_DOL will investigate. #BREAKING pic.twitter.com/hByfR6Fnzl — OCFire Rescue (@OCFireRescue) August 29, 2018