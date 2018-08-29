× This winter will be ‘colder than normal,’ forecasters say

Brace yourselves! Winter is coming, and it’s going to be a cold one, according to the 2019 Farmers’ Almanac.

Winter will bring with it colder-than-normal conditions across the Continental Divide through to the Appalachians.

The Mid-Atlantic states may see an unusually snowy and wet winter as temperatures hover around freezing. Precipitation could come down as ice, rain or freezing rain.

While two snowflakes are never alike, who knew long-range weather predictions could be so opposite?!#winteriscoming https://t.co/EPHaneCORO — The Farmers' Almanac (@FarmersAlmanac) August 28, 2018

The Almanac said the southeast in particular should prepare for above-normal precipitation in January and February 2018.

Mid-February is when the chill is expected to really hit with blustery and bitter winds and snow showers hitting the US southeast as well as the northeast and the Great Lakes/Ohio Valley area.

The East Coast will continue to see stormy winter conditions through the dawn of spring, and stormy conditions could last until Mid-March across the nation.

Those storms bring with them snow, sleet, rain and strong winds.

The Almanac red-flagged March 20 through 23 for an East Coast storm with a mixed batch of wintry precipitation.