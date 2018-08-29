Los Angeles renames road after Barack Obama

LOS ANGELES — Former President Barack Obama now has his own road in Los Angeles.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti tweeted Wednesday that the city council has voted and Rodeo Road will become Obama Boulevard.

“We’re thrilled that Angelenos and visitors will forever be reminded of the legacy of President @BarackObama when traveling across L.A.,” he wrote.

It’s official: our City Council has voted to rename Rodeo Road to Obama Boulevard! We’re thrilled that Angelenos and visitors will forever be reminded of the legacy of President @BarackObama when traveling across L.A. pic.twitter.com/gnVNgBgndn — Mayor Eric Garcetti (@MayorOfLA) August 29, 2018

According to the Los Angeles Times, the new name was proposed by City Council President Herb Wesson in June 2017.

Wesson proposed Rodeo Road become Obama Boulevard because the former president held a campaign rally at Rancho Cienega Park on that road during his presidential campaign.

The newly-renamed Obama Boulevard is a 3.5 mile corridor near the city’s border with Culver City.

Obama is not the only former president with his own road in Los Angeles, the paper reports. George Washington and Thomas Jefferson share the same honor.