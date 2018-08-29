× Kernersville man severely injured in crash that closed Guilford County road for more than 2 hours

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — A Kernersville man was severely injured in a Tuesday night crash that closed a Guilford County road for more than two hours.

Around 8 p.m. Guilford County troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash on N.C. Hwy. 68 near Alcorn Road, according to NC Highway Master Patrol Trooper Brandon Baker.

A vehicle that was heading north went left of center and struck a vehicle that was traveling south.

Derek Blain Jones of Kernersville was the driver who contributed to the crash, Baker said. As a result, Jones suffered severe injuries.

Impairment does appear to be a factor.

The female driver of the other vehicle had minor injuries and is expected to be released from the hospital within a few days.

NC 68 remained closed for approximately two-and-a-half hours.

Charges are pending.