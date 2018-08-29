× Greensboro police seize 39 pounds of marijuana after Crime Stoppers tip

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Crime Stoppers tip led to two arrests and the seizure of 39 pounds of marijuana, 4 grams of heroin, 2.6 grams of crack cocaine and other drug products, guns and paraphernalia.

At 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Greensboro police officers arrested Brittany Levelle Matthews, 31, and Taurus Lee Letterlough, 24, both of Greensboro, on the 3300 block of Darden Road.

In addition to the drugs previously mentioned, police also found 13 firearms, including two stolen firearms, as well as 8 ounces of THC butter, 29 grams of marijuana edibles, 10 grams of unknown pills and $9,735 cash.

Matthews faces charges of trafficking marijuana, possession with intent to sell or distribute heroin, maintaining a dwelling for a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Letterlough faces charges of possession with intent to sell or distribute crack cocaine, possession with intent to sell or distribute heroin, trafficking marijuana, possession of a firearm by a felon, maintaining a dwelling for a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.