Publix to build $400 million distribution center in Greensboro, 1,000 jobs expected

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Publix Super Markets Inc. will build a $400 million regional distribution center here that could employ 1,000 people, the News & Record reported Wednesday.

Gov. Roy Cooper is announcing the news at an annual luncheon sponsored by the Greensboro Chamber of Commerce.

The center will go on land that is currently owned or controlled by Greensboro developer Roy Carroll.

The 1.8 million-square-foot center will be one of the largest distribution centers in the Piedmont Triad and will sit on approximately 350 acres near the intersection of Birch Creek Road and U.S. 70 in eastern Greensboro.