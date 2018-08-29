× Driver charged after woman struck by car in Winston-Salem dies

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man has been charged in the death of a woman who was killed after she was hit by a car in Winston-Salem earlier this month, according to a news release from Winston-Salem police.

Police were called to the 1000 block of Shalimar Drive at about 10 p.m. Saturday where 52-year-old Patsy Beth Sims was found injured.

Sims was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. She later died from her injuries.

Dwight Lamont Goodson, 28, of Winston-Salem, was charged Wednesday with felony death by vehicle, careless and reckless driving and driving left of center.

Goodsen was also charged with the following offenses related to the traffic stop resulting in his arrest: driving while license revoked and no seat belt.