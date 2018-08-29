Caught on camera: Officers busting alleged heroin dealers in Winston-Salem

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- In the last two days, Winston-Salem officers have taken hundreds of grams of heroin off the streets, including busting an alleged dealer in the parking lot of the Walmart on Kester Mill Road, near Hanes Mall Boulevard.

Wednesday afternoon marked the end of a two-month investigation into 40-year-old Kedrick Anthony Holder. During those two months, officers say Holder delivered trafficking amounts of heroin on five separate occasions.

“We’re directly impacting the heroin trade,” Winston-Salem police Lt. David Rose said.

FOX8 cameras were rolling when Holder arrived at the Walmart in a black Lexus. A female exited the vehicle and walked toward the business as officers swarmed the Lexus with guns drawn. Holder and his alleged accomplice were arrested without incident.

“What we did today takes a lot of leg work to get to that point,” Rose said.

Officers say they found a half-ounce of heroin in Holder’s possession.

“I think heroin is every bit as prevalent today as it has ever been in Winston-Salem,” Rose said.

As the officers were making the arrests, other investigators were executing a search warrant at Holder’s home, located at 6170 Shallowford Road in Lewisville.

Holder’s arrest is part of a two-day operation resulting in several arrests. In the two-day period officers say they seized between 250 and 300 grams of heroin, more than $100,000 in cash and seven firearms.

“A lot of times we won’t get that much in 30 days,” Rose said.

Rose added that three individuals are now facing more than 18 years in prison as a result.

“We are able to make charges that actually result in convictions in court,” he said. “At least take these people off the street for a while so they’re not able to be out here selling the heroin.”

The operation is a small part in the ongoing fight against the heroin epidemic in the Piedmont Triad.

“We’re just getting started,” Rose said. “There’s more work to do.”​