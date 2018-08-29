Car lands upside down under SunTrust Bank sign in Winston-Salem

Platoon 3 midnight shift officers remind you not to text and drive! Now that’s some information you can take to the bank. 39. #policews #donttextanddrive pic.twitter.com/AM0aJeKoto — cityofwspolice (@cityofwspolice) August 29, 2018

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A car ended up battered and upside down beneath a SunTrust Bank sign in Winston-Salem.

At about 3 a.m. Wednesday morning, Winston-Salem police responded to the scene of a collision on the 2800 block of Reynolda Road.

Police have not officially released further information regarding the collision, but tweeted a photo of the wreck just before 4 a.m.

The car appears upside down, partially underneath a toppled SunTrust Bank sign.

Winston-Salem police included the hashtag “#donttextanddrive” but could not yet confirm whether or not texting was a factor in this wreck.