Car lands upside down under SunTrust Bank sign in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A car ended up battered and upside down beneath a SunTrust Bank sign in Winston-Salem.
At about 3 a.m. Wednesday morning, Winston-Salem police responded to the scene of a collision on the 2800 block of Reynolda Road.
Police have not officially released further information regarding the collision, but tweeted a photo of the wreck just before 4 a.m.
The car appears upside down, partially underneath a toppled SunTrust Bank sign.
Winston-Salem police included the hashtag “#donttextanddrive” but could not yet confirm whether or not texting was a factor in this wreck.
36.099860 -80.244216