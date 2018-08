Arrests made after Facebook video shows young children smoking in Winston-Salem

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Two women were arrested on child abuse charges Tuesday, according to a news release from Winston-Salem police.

Michaela Pearson and Candice Little are each charged with felony child abuse and three counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Officers received numerous reports of a Facebook video showing multiple young children being given what appeared to be an illegal substance by two women.

Following an investigation, Pearson and Little were arrested at 2115 Peters Creek Parkway.

The children were taken to a local hospital where they are being treated.

Pearson and Little are being held on $150,000 secured bonds.