Arrest made in fatal shooting at Greensboro apartment complex

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police have arrested a Burlington man in connection with a shooting death at an apartment complex in June, according to a news release.

Bobby Lee Jones Jr., 27, is charged with first-degree murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon.

The shooting was reported on June 25 around 7:30 p.m. at Sumner Ridge Apartments at 4201 Sumner Ridge Lane.

Michael Jaytuan Ingram, 28, of Greensboro, was shot and later died at the hospital.

Jones also faces additional warrants stemming from an incident that happened on Aug. 24 at 1004 Beaumont St. The charges in that incident are possession of a firearm by felon, discharging a firearm within the city limits and felony hit-and-run.