× Armed robbery victim disarms, fights with suspect at Burlington gas station

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A victim disarmed and fought with an armed robber at a gas station in Burlington early Wednesday, according to a press release.

At 4:54 a.m. Burlington police responded to the Speedway gas station at 653 E. Webb Ave. in reference to an armed robbery in progress.

Officers arrived on scene moments later and found the suspect was still on scene and that he had already been disarmed by one of the victims.

Upon being confronted by the police, the suspect surrendered and was taken into custody without incident.

The suspect was identified as Tyrece Antwane Moore of 112 Lester Ct., Burlington.

During the investigation officers learned that a man and woman couple had just left the store after making a purchase and went to get in their vehicle when the suspect approached their vehicle carrying what appeared to be an AR-15 rifle, wearing a bandanna over his face.

During the robbery, the victim realized the gun was a toy and began to fight with the suspect.

During the fight, the victim was struck several times by the suspect but was able to disarm him.

At this point several bystanders came to the victim’s aid and prevented the suspect from leaving until police arrived.

Moore is in jail under a $100,000 secured bond with a court date of Aug, 30.

The victim had minor injuries that did not require medical treatment.