9 dogs on road to recovery after being rescued from Davidson County home

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. -- Nine dogs are on the road to recovery following a rescue from a Davidson County home.

The owner, 70-year-old Jimmy Smith, bonded out of jail but faces nine misdemeanor counts of animal cruelty and one felony count of kill by starvation.

Vice President of the Davison County Animal Alliance Mindy Faircloth works as a volunteer at the Davidson County Animal Shelter. Faircloth said that the discovery of the nine dogs (a mix of beagles and hounds) came at the right time.

“With the one already deceased on the property there’s no telling how much longer those dogs would have made it,” Faircloth said. “For them it’s really health-wise getting them healthy enough to get them spayed and neutered and then we can get them adopted out."

Extreme malnutrition is the main health issue for all the dogs; many of them weighing 20 pounds less than they should.

Because the shelter is at capacity, the dogs are now living amongst different foster homes and agencies in the Piedmont.

Smith is due in court on Sept. 27.​