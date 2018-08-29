5 arrested, 22 pounds of meth seized during Greensboro drug bust

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Five men were arrested after a major drug bust in Greensboro, according to a news release from Greensboro police.

Roberto Aguilar-Velasquez, 24, of Eden; Fausto Real-Pineda, 24, of Shelbyville, Tennessee; Rafael Rendon, 36, of Atlanta; Sabino Silva Rios, 37, of Eden; and Victor Lorenzo Cisneros, 32, of Atlanta, were all taken into custody.

On Saturday around 11:30 a.m. officers with the Greensboro Policed Department Vice Narcotics Squad and Homeland Security officers conducted an operation stemming from a long-term narcotics trafficking investigation.

Officers seized 22.18 pounds of crystal methamphetamine along with a small amount of cocaine, drug paraphernalia, and a firearm.

The arrests happened in the 4200 block of West Market Street.

All the suspects are being held in the Guilford County Jail under a $1,000,000 bond. They face various weapons and narcotics violations including trafficking methamphetamine.